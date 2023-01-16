Summit X LLC Acquires 807 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

