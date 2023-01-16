Summit X LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

