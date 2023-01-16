Summit X LLC Buys 11,267 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

