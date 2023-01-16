Summit X LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 241.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,083 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $28.14 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

