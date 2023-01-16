Summit X LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

