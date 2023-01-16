Summit X LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

