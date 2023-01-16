Summit X LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $448.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.97.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.



