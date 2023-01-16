Summit X LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 158,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

