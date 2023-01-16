Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $214.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.