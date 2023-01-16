Summit X LLC Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

