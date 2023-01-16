Summit X LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.36.

NOC opened at $461.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.96 and a 200-day moving average of $499.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

