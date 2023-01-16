Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit X LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

