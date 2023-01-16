Summit X LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $485.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $489.20 and its 200 day moving average is $501.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

COST has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

