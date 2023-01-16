Summit X LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

