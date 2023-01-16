Summit X LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

