Summit X LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $128.25.

