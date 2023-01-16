Summit X LLC Sells 40,003 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,003 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

