Summit X LLC Sells 4,887 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

