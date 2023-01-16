Summit X LLC Sells 778 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FDVV opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

