Summit X LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDW stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.