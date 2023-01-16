Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $91.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Transactions at Sysco
In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
