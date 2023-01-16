System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Purchases £9,999 in Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) insider Chris Willford acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,182.02).

System1 Group Stock Performance

SYS1 stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,666.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. System1 Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.36).

Get System1 Group alerts:

System1 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.