System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Purchases £9,999 in Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) insider Chris Willford acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,182.02).
System1 Group Stock Performance
SYS1 stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,666.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. System1 Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.36).
System1 Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.