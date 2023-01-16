T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TROW stock opened at $118.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

