TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TAL Education Group stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,113 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 358,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

