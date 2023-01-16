TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Stock Up 1.4 %
TAL Education Group stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of -0.10.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
