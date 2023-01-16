Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $23,926,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

