Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VIV opened at $7.44 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

