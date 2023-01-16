The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

