The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.11 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

