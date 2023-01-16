The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
KO opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
