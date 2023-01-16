The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $87.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,022 shares of company stock valued at $56,989,088 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Airbnb by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

