The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Goldman Sachs Group will release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th.

The Goldman Sachs Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.00 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.88 and a 200 day moving average of $337.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 481,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.36.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

