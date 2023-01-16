The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises 4.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.