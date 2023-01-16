The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

