The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE LGL opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.