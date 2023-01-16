The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,111,000 after acquiring an additional 583,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

