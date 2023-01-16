Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
