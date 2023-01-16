Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,803,000 after acquiring an additional 107,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,750,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR stock opened at $151.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $172.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.