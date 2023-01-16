Tobam Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tobam decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,221,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,033,000 after purchasing an additional 568,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after purchasing an additional 535,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,385,000 after purchasing an additional 484,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

