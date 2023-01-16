Tobam Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 76.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PRMW stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.08. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.38 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -147.37%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

