Tobam Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tobam boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hershey by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $226.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

