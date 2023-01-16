Tobam Sells 4,718 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $118,942,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Public Storage by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,364,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $290.87 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

