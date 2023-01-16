Toews Corp ADV Sells 500 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toews Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ameren by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $90.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

