Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 30,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 106.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 857,481 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $22,855,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.