Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TORXF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

