Toro (NYSE:TTC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $116.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.74. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

