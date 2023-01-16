TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $68.65 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

