Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCFC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Roth Capital downgraded Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of DCFC stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,370,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

