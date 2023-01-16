Triumph Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $83,028,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 37,421.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,002,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,263 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

