Triumph Capital Management Sells 19,864 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $259.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.