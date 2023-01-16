UBS Group Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $296.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $237.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.50.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $258.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.97.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

